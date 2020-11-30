Jill Johnson/JPI

Daytime actress can’t help expressing just how hot her sweetheart is.

General Hospital’s Emme Rylan has been front and center in daytime news as of late. On Thursday, October 29, the actress broke her silence on the rumors surrounding her ABC soap opera exit. And in the cliffhanger before the Thanksgiving pre-emptions last week, Lulu ended up in a coma following a brain injury as a result of the explosion at The Floating Rib. Fast-forward to reality, on Saturday, November 28, Rylan celebrated her sweetheart’s birthday by posting a very sexy photo of Don Money on Instagram. She went on to explain that while she usually posts a photo showcasing what an amazing father he is to their three children… “Not this time! This birthday I’m going with a picture of just how HOT you are Don! Happy Birthday! You’re the hottest Dad out there! We love you so much!!”

Rylan and Money have been together for years and though he hasn’t had a big presence in daytime, he did appear as Rob Emerson on As the World Turns, as well as a spa manager on Guiding Light. There’s one thing that is obvious to Rylan’s Instagram followers and that is that she loves her crafts — and especially her family. In between posts where the actress has addressed her current daytime status and her character’s storyline, she has shared fun photos of her kids, including Levi who recently celebrated a birthday.

Friends of the family also came out for a special goodbye as Money, Rylan and their crew set out on an adventure — and a move — to mark the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. “Today our friends love bombed us with a surprise send off parade! Cried my face off and felt immensely loved!”

We will be watching to see where Rylan’s new endeavors take her and the family next, and while we wait for Lulu to wake up from the coma — if she ever does — take a look back at the actress’ run as the Port Charles character in our photo gallery below. Don’t forget to get your free daily soap-opera fix for General Hospital — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.