“We’ve got this!” the actress assured her fellow mothers.

Vanessa Marcil would be the last person in the world to say that she is perfect. In fact, she recently owned up to her shortcomings on Instagram in a deeply personal post that is sure to resonate with her fellow parents.

“I’ve made so many mistakes as a mother,” wrote the General Hospital alum, who has an 18-year-old son, Kassius, with her former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Brian Austin Green. Nevertheless, she isn’t powerless. No one is.

“What can we do about it?” she mused. “A lot.”

Staring with, “take responsibility. Sit our kids down and tell them we are sorry,” suggested Brenda’s former portrayer. “Let them be mad at us for as long as they need to be. Tell them we will do better and then work on ourselves.”

That, Marcil theorized, is the key to the equation. “’Cause when we know better, we have the choice to then do better by them. Take the focus off of critiquing them and worry about healing ourselves.

“That change,” she added, “will trickle down to their children and then for generations to come.”

So for the moment, for right now, all that’s needed is for step No. 1 to be taken. “Say you are sorry today to your children and mean it,” said Marcil. “We’ve got this!”

Anyone who follows the Emmy winner on social media can’t be surprised by her passion for good parenting. Her devotion to Kassius has been lovingly documented. “I know every mother can understand how I feel when I say that my son is my greatest accomplishment,” she wrote earlier this fall, “and at the same time, I can take almost no credit for the incredible human being that he is.

“He has experienced more loss than any 18-year-old should ever know this early in life,” she went on. “He continues to face new daily challenges with vulnerability and ferocious focus. I want to be like him when I grow up.”

Sounds like we could all stand to be a bit more like Kassius.