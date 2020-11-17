General Hospital Star Suffers — and We Could Not Make This Up — an Extremely Rare ‘Recreational Skipping Injury’
And we thought walking was dangerous!
On November 16, General Hospital alum Matt Cohen (ex-Griffin) shared on Instagram what should have been a joyful story — a downright delightful one, even. “I wanted to teach my 5-year-old [son Macklin] how to skip,” he began, “because it’s awesome to skip.”
Adorable, no? If only it had stayed that way.
As one will when giving a skipping tutorial, “I go outside,” Cohen continued, “turn and skip once, then twice. I mean two strides!”
And just like that, it all went terribly wrong. “Then I hear what sounds like a gunshot,” the actor said. “That gunshot was my Achilles!”
Now — and you could just picture him shaking his head in disbelief as he wrote this — “I’m going to a sports specialist for my recreational skipping injury.”
Later, Cohen returned to social media to report that a “sonogram shows a shredded calf muscle.
“I think it’s been a long time in the making,” he added. “Hoping my MRI results show my Achilles still somewhat intact.”
Despite the painful injury, Cohen remained in excellent spirits. “Ain’t no rest for the wicked,” he joked, adding that Entertainment Tonight was “keeping me focused on bringing you guys awesome new shows!”
