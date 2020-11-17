Jill Johnson/JPI

The character left town keeping a pretty big secret!

No one can say that General Hospital’s Brook Lynn doesn’t know how to make an exit! Having spent the past few months stirring up quite a bit of trouble, Ned’s daughter informed him that she planned to leave Port Charles and go spend some time with mom Lois in Bensonhurst. As it turns out, the character’s leaving will actually help facilitate the departure of temporary recast Briana Lane so that predecessor Amanda Setton can step back into BLQ’s high heels.

“I need to get out of this town,” Brook Lynn told Valentin during a farewell chat at the Metro Court. “If I stay, the fires I let are just gonna grow.” What she didn’t tell the man with whom she recently shared a one night stand was that she might be carrying her baby, as implied when after he walked away, the beauty revealed she had a pregnancy test in her purse.

A few hours after the scenes in which Brook Lynn announced her intention to leave town aired, Lane sent out a tweet confirming her own departure from the show. “Playing the role of Brook Lynn Quartermaine on General Hospital has been an absolute joy and honor,” she wrote. “Feel lucky to have been surrounded by such a gifted cast, kind crew and passionate producers these past four months, and it’s an experience that I will always hold close to my heart.”

Playing the role of Brook Lynn Quartermaine on @GeneralHospital has been an absolute joy + honor. Feel lucky to have been surrounded by such a gifted cast, kind crew + passionate producers these past 4 months + it’s an experience that I will always hold close to my heart ❤️(cont) pic.twitter.com/apLNfC04ZT — Briana Lane (@BrianaLane) November 17, 2020

In a second tweet, Lane not only thanked fans “who have been so welcoming to the new kid” but went on to break a little news. “Passing the baton back to beautiful and mega-talented Amanda Setton,” she said.

Lane admitted that shooting her final scenes with on-screen dad Wally Kurth were emotional. Posting a picture of herself with Kurth, Lisa LoCicero (Olivia) and executive producer Frank Valentini on her final day of taping, Lane shared that she “still had tears in my eyes from Wally and I’s last scene as father and daughter.”

Last day on #GH ❤️ Effortlessly talented captain of the ship @valentinifrank, goddess @lisalocicerogh, guiding light @wallykurth… still had tears in my eyes from Wally + I’s last scene as father + daughter. TY to everyone for all the sweet responses, goodbyes + wishes tonight!! pic.twitter.com/ZtZXF1lwDC — Briana Lane (@BrianaLane) November 17, 2020

Viewers will recall that Setton exited the show back in August in order to enjoy maternity leave. Aside from Lane’s tweet, there’s no news regarding exactly when Setton might actually return to the set or be seen on screen. With Brook Lynn possibly carrying Valentin’s child, the show could theoretically opt to keep the character off canvas long enough to return with a well-swaddled Cassadine heir in her arms.

Were you surprised by the sudden news of Lane's exit, not to mention Brook Lynn's apparent pregnancy? Share your thoughts in the comments