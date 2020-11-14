Jill Johnson/JPI

“Thank you for always changing,” she told her significant other.

Vanessa Marcil’s love and respect for her partner — whom she only ever refers to as MC — are well-known. So it wasn’t a surprise, exactly, when she posted a tribute to him on Veterans Day and tagged it, among other things, #AirForce and #Iraq. But the honesty of her sentiments still struck a chord.

“Honoring my man today for his sacrifice and service to our country,” she began. “Thank you, babe, for being a good father to our kids and for making us laugh.” (Marcil, as you’re probably aware, has an 18-year-old son, Kassius, with her former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Brian Austin Green; MC has a daughter.)

For a moment, the General Hospital alum, who’s played Brenda off and on since the 1990s, wouldn’t express her gratitude for MC’s innate goodness for a perfectly sensible reason. Then she went ahead and did it, anyway. (That’s love for ya!)

“I’m not going to thank you for being loyal and honest,” she wrote, “’cause that’s some [bleep] we are all supposed to do. But, thank you for always changing, for always growing and for being [bleeping] decent.

“Most of all,” she concluded, “thank you for protecting and serving even after giving up ‘your turn’ in your youth to fight for us all.”

Since August, rumors have swirled that Marcil will be returning to General Hospital. (It does seem like there is about to be at least one vacancy on the canvas.) To date, neither she nor the show have confirmed nor denied a comeback.

But the actress is as protective as ever of her beloved alter ego. When a viewer on Twitter attacked her as one of “the worst characters General Hospital ever had” and argued that her time “came and is long, long, long gone,” Marcil couldn’t resist responding. “Then why you got Brenda’s name in your mouth then?” she quipped, blowing an emoji kiss.

Then why you got Brenda’s name in your mouth then? 😘 https://t.co/yQfdNriNcF — 🌫Vanessa Marcil (@VanessaMarcilM) November 13, 2020

