Colin Knight/JPI

Delaney’s character will take viewers on a devastating and emotional journey.

Kim Delaney made her big splash back into the daytime scene in October in the recast role of General Hospital’s Jackie Templeton. Even though her character is currently involved in front-burner storylines surrounding a past secret affair with Finn and the hunt to take down Cyrus, the actress will be adding to her acting plate with a starring role in Lifetime’s upcoming original movie The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice.

As first exclusively reported by our sister site, Deadline, Delaney will play the lead role of Mari Gilbert. Back in May 2010, Gilbert’s 24-year-old daughter Shannan disappeared from New Jersey and during the hunt to locate her, 19 bodies were found and believed to be the victims of an unidentified Long Island serial killer. Viewers will be taken on an emotional journey of one mother’s search for answers. Inside Edition’s Deborah Norville covered the story 10 years ago, which also inspired the Netflix film Lost Girls, and will serve as an executive producer with seasoned actor Eugene Clark in the role of private investigator Herc Zinneman. The movie is part of the network’s Ripped from the Headlines series and will premiere during the winter of 2021.

Ever since Delaney took on the General Hospital role, previously played by Demi Moore, fans haven’t shied away from their dream scene scenarios for the characters of Port Charles. With Anna’s fiancé having slept with his father’s wife, even if it was before they got married, that in itself is a goldmine of drama just waiting to explode. Not to mention the reaction Finn’s brother Chase will have to the big family secret… Yes, please, bring it on!

