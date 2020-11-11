Hallmark

“I show up, having just transported myself through time… and I’m super confused.”

On Wednesday, November 11 General Hospital fan favorite Ryan Paevey (Nathan) stopped by the set of Hallmark’s Home & Family to discuss his upcoming holiday movie A Timeless Christmas. He showed co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison (All My Children’s Ryan) a portrait of his and co-star, General Hospital alum Erin Cahill’s (Cassandra) characters from the set decorated to look like 1903. Together, with Cahill appearing remotely, they gave viewers a closer peek inside the latest Hallmark original, based on the romance novel by Alexis Stanton.

Paevey plays the role of a missing twentieth century inventor and businessman named Charles Whitley with Cahill as tour guide Megan Turner. When visitors arrive at a historic mansion, it’s Meg’s job to give them a tour and a history lesson into its past, as well as details surrounding its owner, Charles, who rose from poverty to wealth and disappeared without a trace.

On the flipside, back in 1903, while Charles is repairing a mysterious clock, he finds himself whisked into the future — and inside his mansion, which is now filled with tourists in 2020. Though he confronts them all and initially wants to find a way back to his era, meeting and interacting with Meg changes everything and their once-in-a-lifetime connection makes it hard to imagine that they are not connected somewhere in time.

Watch the segment above and be sure to tune in for Paevey’s movie on the Hallmark Channel this weekend on Sunday, November 15 at 8:00 PM as the network continues their Countdown to Christmas annual event.

Of the movie and her co-star, Cahill stated, “This movie was a JOY to work on. It was an honor to work with @ronoliver and @ryanpaevey and the rest of this awesome cast and crew for this wonderful network! Much love to each of you…”

Video: Home & Family/Facebook; Hallmark Channel/YouTube