You know the soap vet’s character is popular when just a hint that she might be headed back to Port Charles causes such hoopla.

On November 9, Rebecca Budig posted a selfie with the simplest of captions: “Working.” In response, the Internet went bananas.

The All My Children alum (beloved for her long run as Greenlee) gave no hint whatsoever that what she was working on was General Hospital, where she’s played Elizabeth’s sister and Finn’s babymama Hayden off and on since 2015. But fans were nonetheless hopeful and excited.

Budig’s Port Charles pals were stoked, too. Finola Hughes (Anna) cheered, “Whoo hoo!” Tamara Braun (ex-Kim; soon to be Ava on Days of Our Lives again) said, “Yay!” and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) responded with a series of fire emojis.

Budig’s former All My Children castmate Alicia Minshew (Kendall) admitted that “I know” what the project is, “but I’m not gonna tell.”

General Hospital viewers will recall that around this time last year, a conniving Nikolas tricked Hayden into thinking that she was in danger from Valentin. So she left daughter Violet in the care of her dad and his fiancée Anna and got the hell outta Dodge.

Well, the hell outta Port Charles, anyway.

What do you think, General Hospital fans? Would you like to see Hayden return to town? Or would you worry that she would break up Finn and Anna?

