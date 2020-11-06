Howard Wise/JPI

At this point, he’s just messing with us, right?

On November 6, William deVry sent out a tweet that had General Hospital — and especially Julian — fans heaving a sigh of relief. “Have no fear,” he wrote. “The moss in Sonny’s kitchen isn’t going anywhere.

“The moss and General Hospital,” he went on, “were able to sign a long-term deal. Rejoice!”

Have no fear @GeneralHospital fans. The moss in Sonny's kitchen isn't going anywhere. The moss and #GH were able to sign a long term deal. Rejoice! pic.twitter.com/3d282tRCl8 — William deVry (@WilliamdeVry1) November 6, 2020

And just as quickly as we exhaled, deVry went and made us gasp again. When one of his followers expressed her delight that he had re-signed — which c’mon, was what we all thought he meant by that tweet — he clarified, “I’m not the moss.”

I'm not the moss… — William deVry (@WilliamdeVry1) November 6, 2020

From there, the actor’s tweets just got sillier and sillier. “The moss and I have had it out for each other,” he told one fan. “There seems to be some confusion between me and the moss.

“I think that’s why General Hospital chose the moss,” he added. “Interchangeable.”

There just wasn’t enough room in the budget for the both of us. 😂 https://t.co/r4JOygF2mx — William deVry (@WilliamdeVry1) November 6, 2020

Shortly, a viewer posted a photo of the plant in question trying to upstage Laura Wright (Carly) and Maurice Benard (Sonny) during a scene, and asked, “How much longer before the moss gets even bigger?”

“This,” replied deVry, “is why there’s no room for the both of us.”

But seriously… since Daytime Confidential reported on October 27 that the fan favorite and Emme Rylan (Lulu) had been let go — a report that no one has officially confirmed or denied, it should be noted — deVry has been toying with his admirers, dropping one hint after another that the rumor was true but always stopping short of saying one way or the other.

Later on November 6, he put up a backstage picture of himself with Benard, writing, “He doesn’t know when my last day is, but he’s already asked [executive producer] Frank [Valentini] for the day off. Nice guy, eh?”

He doesn't know when my last day is but he's already asked Frank for that day off. Nice guy eh? @MauriceBenard @GeneralHospital #GH pic.twitter.com/RyLAViGj0R — William deVry (@WilliamdeVry1) November 6, 2020

Only a day earlier, deVry posted a photo of the General Hospital studio and captioned it: “‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ and ‘Say Goodbye to Hollywood’? Songs of the day?”

"Good-Bye Yellow Brick Road" and "Say Good-Bye to Hollywood"? Songs of the day? pic.twitter.com/Rc1HEn6PyD — William deVry (@WilliamdeVry1) November 5, 2020

The guessing game he’s got us playing is as fascinating as it is frustrating. While we continue to wait to hear about his status — at least we don’t have to worry about the moss anymore — check out the below photo gallery, which revisits high- and lowlights from Julian’s wild life in Port Charles.