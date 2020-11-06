As a General Hospital Star Reveals a Striking New Look, He Vows: ‘My Follicles Will Return in All Their Glory’
Jill Johnson/JPI
Marc Anthony Samuel is doing an “about-face” of sorts.
Though he’s been rocking a full beard of late, Marc Anthony Samuel, aka Felix on General Hospital, revealed on October 5 that he was due for a close shave.
More: Will William deVry “Say Goodbye to Hollywood”?
“An actor’s job subjects one to many changes,” he captioned a photo of himself half-shorn. “A couple of days ago, I had a full beard to match this mustache. I am now in the final moments of having my mustache until after I shoot this work
“But trust,” he added, “my follicles will return [in] all their glory! Change is good!”
Somehow, Samuel manages to look just as handsome with a ‘stache as he does with a beard as he does all baby-faced.
He doesn’t make clear what “work” he’s shooting, but a quick scan of his IMDb page reveals that he’s been cast in an episode of Boy Culture, a series offshoot of the 2006 movie based on Matthew Rettenmund’s novel about an escort and his roommates (one of whom he loves — how soapy!).
During daytime’s unfortunate summer shutdown, you’ll recall, Samuel teamed up with General Hospital pals Finola Hughes (Anna/Alex), Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke) and Brooklyn Rae Silzer (Emma) to create their own sorta mini-series, Enter/Exit. (You can sample it below; just click on the video.)
More: GH celebrates Finola Hughes’ 35th anniversary
While you’re here and seem to be in a General Hospital kinda mood, why not check out the below photo gallery, which ranks the show’s all-time greatest characters. Even if you disagree with the list, you’ll love the gorgeous pictures.