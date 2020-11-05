Howard Wise/JPI (2), ABC

Whether the actor is staying or going has become the Friday cliffhanger that just never gets resolved.

Since October 27, when Daytime Confidential reported that its sources were saying that William deVry and Emme Rylan has been let go by General Hospital as Julian and Lulu, respectively, fans have been anxious to find out if the rumor is true. Two days later, Rylan said in an Instastory that although “I am not… in a position to be able to comment on the work stuff,” she had not asked the powers that be “to take a vacation or just take time off.

“The only thing I can say,” she continued, “is that no. I did not choose this.”

For his part, deVry tweeted on October 27 that he’d be making a statement on his Facebook page “if I haven’t fallen asleep” after watching the Dodgers game on his DVR. But to date, no statement has appeared. He has, however, remained very active on social media, offering up what we’ll be damned if we can tell are (or aren’t!) clues about his status.

For fans, it’s a nerve-wracking guessing game. As EmilyLesleyH tweeted the leading man on November 3, “If one of your superiors could just confirm yay or nay, that would be greeeat. Some of us have our therapists on speed-dial over this.

“OK,” she added, “that may have been a slight exaggeration.”

In response, deVry wrote, “I love this. No wait, I don’t love this.

“Or do I?” he continued. “Hmmm.”

I love this. No wait, I don't love this. Or do I? Hmmm🤔 https://t.co/Gqkbkp2TUe — William deVry (@WilliamdeVry1) November 3, 2020

You gotta give the guy credit — he’s as good as any headwriter at building suspense. Although, for real, yo, how many ways are there to take a tweet like the below one from November 5, in which he asks what the song of the day should be — “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” or “Say Goodbye to Hollywood” — above a shot of the General Hospital studio?

"Good-Bye Yellow Brick Road" and "Say Good-Bye to Hollywood"? Songs of the day? pic.twitter.com/Rc1HEn6PyD — William deVry (@WilliamdeVry1) November 5, 2020

