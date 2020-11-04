Celebrating Laura Wright’s 15th Anniversary on General Hospital With a Look Back at Carly Corinthos’ Most Defining Moments
General Hospital’s forth Carly celebrates a milestone.
The character of Carly Corinthos debuted on April 5, 1996 with Sarah Brown originating the role. Over the years Carly has been played by four actresses: Brown, Tamara Braun, Jennifer Bransford and Laura Wright. Wright debuted 15 years ago today, November 4, 2005. Two actresses have also played a younger Carly in flashbacks, including Shayne Lamas and more recently Wright’s on-screen daughter Eden McCoy, who plays Joss Jax.
Carly was born to Bobbie Spencer, who was a sixteen-year-old prostitute and forced to give her up for adoption. She was raised as Caroline Leigh Benson by Frank and Virginia Benson in Pensacola, Florida. When she finally uncovered the truth about her birth mother, she headed to Port Charles to seek revenge, using the name of her believed to be dead best friend Carly Roberts. The character was originally introduced under then-executive-producer Wendy Riche as a love to hate the character. Wright has certainly kept up that moniker, as Carly tends to be a divisive character among fans. You literally either love her and see her as a flawed, but a deeply devoted friend, mother and wife; or she’s the biggest hypocrite on the show and you can’t stand Carly.
Over Wright’s fifteen year run on the show, her Carly has made enemies of Liz, Sonny’s other wives Brenda and Alexis, as well as Sam, Robin, Kate Howard, Claudia, AJ and Monica. Wright, as Carly also interacted with the original Carly, Brown, who returned as Claudia. She later played against the second Carly, Braun, who was cast in the recent role of Dr. Kim Nero and Kim’s son Oscar dated Carly’s daughter Joss.
Wright took to Instagram to celebrate her 15-year anniversary with a clip from her debut scene as Carly. She wrote, “15 years ago today! Ohh it’s been one hell of a ride!! Big love to all the General Hospital fans who welcomed me and support Carly’s World – I love her so so much. I’m so grateful to play in Port Charles with the cast and crew of General Hospital. They truly are my family.”
15 yrs ago today !!!! Ohh it’s been one hell of a ride!! Big love to all the GH Fans who welcomed me and support Carlys World – I LOVE her so so much. I’m so grateful to play in Port Charles with The cast and crew of GH. They truly are my family ❤️❤️ #15yrs #CarlysWorld #GHBaby #Caroline #4 #15moreBaby xo
We invite you to look through a gallery of some of Wright's memorable moments as Carly over the years below.