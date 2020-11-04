Jill Johnson/JPI

“This is 9!” declared the proud mom.

While the rest of us were fixated on election results on November 3, Emme Rylan had the most delightful of distractions: Her and significant other Don Money’s son Levi turned 9 years old.

“Happy birthday to my sweet Levi,” Instagrammed the actress, aka Lulu on General Hospital. “We love you to pieces.”

As you might guess from the adorable photos of the smiley moppet that accompanied the post, he’s a hoot. “You keep us laughing every day,” Mom continued. “Our family is so lucky to have you in it!”

Soon, that family will be getting to spend an extra lot of time together. Since their landlord sold the home Rylan shares with Money and their kids — in addition to Levi, there’s Jackson, 11, and Dakota, 3 — they’d decided to take an epic road trip. As the veteran of Guiding Light (as Lizzie) and The Young and the Restless (as Abby) noted in an Instastory, she’s been “working every day on a soap since 2004.” In all that time, “I’ve only been in New York and L.A. I’ve never explored life outside of this bubble.”

You might wonder how she can take off when she’s currently front and center on General Hospital. Lulu, as you know, was getting ever more serious with boyfriend Hot Dustin when estranged husband Dante showed up back in Port Charles. (Isn’t that always the way!) She’s also made it her mission to bring down menacing mobster Cyrus Renault. And on top of all that, her mom Laura should be returning to the canvas any day now.

Thus far, Rylan has neither confirmed nor denied a report that she had been let go from General Hospital along with William deVry, who plays Julian. She has attempted to address the situation, however. “Could I be more vague here if I tried?” she mused in her Instastory. “I’m getting a lot of questions that I cannot answer.”

Questions, she said, like, had she maybe chosen “to take a vacation or just take time off. The only thing I can say… mm… is that no. I did not choose this. I can’t say anything else. That’s all I’m allowed to say.”

So, for the time being, her status as Lulu remains a cliffhanger. Whatever is going on, she has the support of her family and friends like co-star Kirsten Storms (Maxie), who reacted thusly to a post in which Rylan admitted that “some days are hard, and you just need your whole family to give you a hug”: “The love in this photo gives me feels,” Storms wrote. “You know my love for you is the same… You’re a queen, Emme.”

