It’s the thought that counts.

“We would have preferred to celebrate Finola Hughes’ 35th anniversary in April,” General Hospital Instagrammed in early November. But… uh… you-know-what “had other plans.”

So “the cast and crew surprised her with a belated celebration this past week,” the post went on, “just in time for her birthday.”

From there, the daytime drama invited others to join in the impromptu Finola Appreciation Day, and the Internet more than eagerly complied. “She is a beyond amazing actor,” wrote Kirsten Storms (Maxie), “and an equally wonderful human being. Love you, Fin.” She even tagged her tribute #ibowtoyou.

New cast member Kim Delaney responded, “Sweet… Wish I was there.” Considering that among the photos accompanying the post was one of Gregory Harrison (James Read’s replacement as Gregory), Josh Swickard (Chase), Michael Easton (Finn) and Jophielle Love (Violet), it’s actually kinda surprising that Jackie’s portrayer wasn’t there.

From there, one fan after another commented on the post. And why wouldn’t they? Hughes is a daytime icon, having joined the General Hospital cast in 1985 after originating the role of Victoria the White Cat in the London production of Cats and hoofing it with John Travolta in the Saturday Night Fever sequel Staying Alive.

In the years that followed, the 1991 Emmy winner would come and go from the show, sometimes appearing in primetime (as in Aaron Spelling’s short-lived Pacific Palisades or the original Charmed) and at one point bringing Anna’s heretofore-unknown twin sister, Alex, to All My Children. But General Hospital remained her home base, so to speak.

The day after her October 29th birthday, Hughes posted a photo with two of her children and thanked everyone “for all my lovely birthday wishes. I had a fabulous day, ending with a view from on top of Hollywood with these two beauts” — son Cash and daughter Sadie.

You can add your well wishes for the actress in the comments below.