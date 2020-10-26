General Hospital Spoiler Video: Halloween Week Surprises Include a Frightening Phone Call for Peter

Read the General Hospital spoilers to learn who questions Sasha's erratic behavior as of late.

In a special Halloween episode of General Hospital , to air on October 29, a storm approaches Port Charles just in time for the holiday. Trina, Joss, Cam and Dev have plans to hit up a Halloween party but stop at Charlie’s first, where Julian notices someone in a mask following them. Carly is disturbed to see Cyrus dining with someone familiar in her restaurant. Finn is called into work, which puts a damper on his and Anna’s plans to take Violet trick-or-treating. And Anna is unaware of a threat that is lurking in the shadows.

In the General Hospital weekly spoiler video for October 26 – 30, Epiphany scolds Franco for taking the last chocolate bar. Anna dresses up as a witch, Jackie opens her door to a surprise, and Valentin goes trick-or-treating. Wicked surprises are promised, as Jason checks out Sonny’s darkened gym with a flashlight. Nikolas asks Ava what she’s holding behind her back, which is a butcher knife. Killer costumes are promised, as Darth Vader makes an appearance at Charlie’s. Peter gets a frightening phone call, and Spinelli comments he looks like he’s seen a ghost as Maxie worries about her husband to be.

1 / 10 <p>If it’s not yet time for <em>General Hospital</em> to bring back Frisco Jones — and that time <em>must</em> be coming, right? — we’d introduce his portrayer to the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> canvas as the doctor called in to help Marlena treat John’s aneurysm-inspired outbursts. The M.D. in question would, of course, begin to crush on his patient’s wife but, once rebuffed, turn his attentions to Kate.</p>

2 / 10 <p>We don’t know how much more plainly to say it: This guy should be a superstar. That he’s not quite yet boggles the mind. But it’s OK. We know how to fix that. We’d capitalize on the profile that he began to raise as Robert “Ford” Ford on <em>One Life to Live</em> by casting him on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> as an older, hotter R.J. Forrester, a budding power monger who poses a bigger threat to Carter and Zoe’s romance than even Zende.</p>

3 / 10 <p>We may have to accept that maybe, just <em>maybe</em>, <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Drucilla Winters really did fail so spectacularly in her one and only attempt at, um, cliff-diving that she’s dead. But that doesn’t mean that we can’t hope against hope that her portrayer turns up on <em>General Hospital</em> as a new police commissioner wondering why predecessor Jordan and her team are so cozy with the Mob that they’re practically “family.”</p>

4 / 10 <p>Somehow <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> let Steffy <em>nearly</em> become roadkill, <em>actually</em> become a drug addict and go through an intervention and the world’s fastest recovery all without mom Taylor Forrester around. When we haven’t been scratching our heads over that fact, we’ve been thinking what a blast it would be if Tylo rejoined <em>Days of Our Lives</em> (where decades ago she played Marina Toscano) as Gwen’s Mommie Dearest.</p>

5 / 10 <p>If all our theorizing turns out to be wrong and the Emmy winner isn’t <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/579407/general-hospital-teases-returns-brenda-ryan/" target="_blank">returning to <em>General Hospital</em> as Brenda Barrett</a> — and we can’t <em>imagine</em> that we’re wrong! — we’d have her join <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> as a recast Kristen Forrester. She could come to L.A. to check on son Zende, only to confide in, of all people, Bill that her marriage is kaput. Sparks would fly, and in no time, Brooke would realize that she’d taken her last ride on her, erm, Stallion.</p>

6 / 10 <p>The residents of <em>Days of Our Lives</em> may have thought that Hope Brady’s imperious alter ego, Princess Gina, was a royal pain. But the madwoman would have nothin’ on the new character that we have in mind for Alfonso. We’d have her join the cast of <em>General Hospital</em> as bastard Quartermaine Jimmy Lee Holt’s fourth wife, newly widowed, less crazy than crazy like a fox and eager to be served her piece of the P-I-E that’s spelled E-L-Q.</p>

7 / 10 <p>Wanna drop an atomic bomb on the womenfolk of <em>Days of Our Lives</em>? Bring in this alum of <em>The Young and the Restless</em> (as Billy Abbott) and <em>General Hospital</em> (as Drew Cain) as Max Brady, the character formerly played by Darin Brooks (now Wyatt, <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>). Since Max is an adopted Brady, there would be virtually no potential love interest on the canvas that would be off limits. And we already know that the Emmy winner is so good, he could generate chemistry with a doorknob.</p>

8 / 10 <p>It’s been almost 15 years since <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ original Roman Brady last appeared on a soap (ironically, <em>Days</em>, as Alex North) — and that’s about 14 and three quarters of a year too long. We’d move the actor — the real life husband of Lynn Herring (Lucy, <em>General Hospital</em>) to<em> The Young and the Restless</em> as a blue-collar Casanova who reminds former manicurist Jill that there’s more to life than… well, the high life.</p>

9 / 10 <p>Though he’s best known for his mega-popular role of <em>All My Children</em>’s Noah Keefer, it’s his stint as Damon Porter on <em>The Young and the Restless</em> that still interests <em>us</em>. After the murder of his son was resolved, the Jabot chemist simply left Genoa City to reunite with his former wife. So we’d bring him back to town — once again single, naturally — with a keen interest in seeing whether he still had chemistry with old flame Phyllis.</p>