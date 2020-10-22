Jill Johnson/JPI

A proud mama sends her not-so little one a special birthday message.

General Hospital fan favorite Emme Rylan, who has played the role of Lulu Spencer Falconeri since 2013, is celebrating a very special milestone — for a very special boy. Her son Jackson just turned 11 years old and celebrated his birthday with a smiley face cake with 11 single candles and two big numeral ones to mark the 11th milestone. Rylan captioned the photo, featuring Jackson lit up with a smile as bright as his cake, and gave a shout out “This is 11! Jackson is a pure joy and light in our lives! How did I get so lucky?”

Jackson is the oldest of Rylan’s children with her partner Don Money. They also share another son Levi and a daughter Dakota Rose. On September 28, the actress posted a photo of her two boys for National Sons Day. With Jackson wearing a T-65 X-Wing Starfighter shirt and Levi in superhero mode with Spiderman, Rylan said about her boys, “These goofballs have the sweetest hearts even when they wear my sweaters and make fun of me.”

For those who don’t know, the General Hospital actress runs an Etsy Shop called Handmade by Emmy Rylan and currently is selling scarves, which she’s branded as Fluffy. She also shares her creativity via posts on social media, often times with her on and off screen BFF Kirsten Storms (Maxie). Recently, she shared the start of a new project in a fresh “Fav color for Fall!” The color reminds me of pumpkin pie, love it!

A few months back, she and Storms ran a giveaway and posted a video to announce the winners of two Saturn XL bucket bags. The actresses had a soft spot for the accessories and gushed, “We hope these besties enjoy their new bags as much as we do!”

As for Rylan’s character… Lulu is currently stuck between an ex-husband and a super buff hottie — excuse me, a rock and a hard place — in the form of Dante and Dustin. Though she’s committed to starting a new life with Dustin, and expressed her love, it’s clear that Lulu wasn’t quite prepared to see Dante back in Port Charles.

Take a walk down memory lane with a look back at Dante's life over the years through our gallery below