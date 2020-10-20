ABC (2)

On the third anniversary of his first day in Port Charles, the actor looked back in gratitude.

Time flies when you’re having fun. If Wes Ramsey didn’t know that before, he sure as shooting does now that he’s reached a major milestone in his run as General Hospital conniver Henrik Faison Peter August.

“Three years ago today,” he Instagrammed on October 19, “I arrived on set to begin my first day of my new job playing a mysterious man showing up in town to stir things up.”

Since then, the soap vet — who met future significant other Laura Wright (Carly) back when they were Guiding Light castmates as Sam and Cassie, respectively — has been on a never-ending roller-coaster ride. In short order, Peter has lost his father (and good riddance to Faison!), connected with his mother (that is, if Anna really is his mother) and worked feverishly to keep his villainy a secret, lest it upset the new life that he’s begun with his widowed sister-in-law — and now fiancée — Maxie.

Taking stock, Ramsey offered up his gratitude to the General Hospital team that’s in the trenches with him every day — and to the audience that makes their efforts worthwhile. “A humble and heartfelt thank-you to my cast and crew,” he wrote, “for their tireless dedication to telling our stories and to the greatest fan base ever for keeping our world of Port Charles alive and well.”

Ironically, even as Ramsey is waxing nostalgic about his beginning on General Hospital, forces are aligning on screen to bring about Peter’s ending. The character, who has more skeletons in his closet than he does suits, is looking forward to tying the knot with babymama Maxie. But Obrecht has tasked Dante with exposing the evil-doer, if only to clear her own name, and Robert and Spinelli are beyond eager, anxious for the wool to be pulled from the eyes of Anna and Maxie, the women about whom they care so deeply. As Ramsey put it, “Things are really building now.”

What do you think, General Hospital fans? Do you want to see Peter brought to justice… or are you hoping that he’ll duck under the long arm of the law and form with Maxie the family that ne never really had? On your way to the comments, why not stop off at the photo gallery below; in it, you’ll find images of not only Ramsey and Wright but all of the stars of General Hospital and their real-life loves.