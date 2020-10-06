Images: ABC (2)

It’s a sad say for Liason fans — but hey, a great one for fans of JaSam and Friz.

During a video Q&A session posted on October 5, General Hospital Emmy winner Steve Burton was asked by a fan named Aubrey whether there was any chance that Jason and Elizabeth might get back together someday. “I’m guessing Aubrey’s not a fan of Franco, then,” joked Burton’s compadre, Bradford Anderson (Spinelli), since that’s the fella to whom Liz is currently… Who are we talking to here? You know exactly to whom Liz is married. Duh.

Anyway, if you were rooting for a reunion between star-crossed lovers Jason and Liz, you can probably stop. Is there even a shot? “Not that I know of,” replied Burton, less talkative on the subject than he is on most. “I don’t believe so.” (You can watch the full video below.)

While the actor’s take on the prospects of a rematch for the former couple can only come as a bummer and a half to their fans, who have never given up hope, not entirely, it also has to be terrific news for JaSam boosters. Though we do still wonder why, now that all of the obstacles have been cleared from the once and future Morgans’ path, they haven’t retied the knot. After all, even Drew isn’t around anymore to get his feelings hurt. (But that’s a whole other story, now isn’t it?)

Whether Liason fans are getting the reunion they really wanted, Burton was recently able to announce that they were at least getting a reunion: of Port Chuck, the cover band in which he used to play with Anderson, Brandon Barash (ex-Johnny, General Hospital; now Jake, Days of Our Lives) and Scott Reeves (ex-Steve, General Hospital). On October 24, the guys are throwing a Patreon karaoke party during which they’ll “sing their favorite Port Chuck cover tunes,” Burton wrote. If interested, you can get the details of the event from his Instagram post below.

