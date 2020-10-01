Images: Jill Johnson/JPI, Ron Wolfson/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

As the world mourned the September 29 passing of singer/songwriter/actor Mac Davis, his onetime “son” joined in.

A whole lotta people were saddened to hear of Mac Davis’ death following heart surgery on September 29. Some of us knew him as a songwriter (of classics like Elvis Presley’s “A Little Less Conversation” and “In the Ghetto”). Some of us knew him as a singer (“Baby Don’t Get Hooked on Me” was his biggest hit). Some of us knew him as an actor (in features such as North Dallas Forty and Cheaper to Keep Her). But Scott Reeves… he knew Davis as “Dad.”

The General Hospital alum — who, as you well know, was Steve — played the entertainer’s son in the 2017 movie Where the Fast Lane Ends, which also starred Reeves’ wife, Melissa Reeves (Days of Our Lives’ Jennifer), and their daughter, Emily Smith. Based on Reeves’ Instagram post, they got along famously. “Mac, you are a treasure,” he wrote. “What an honor to get to play your son.

“The world will not be the same without you and your amazing gift,” he added. “We are heartbroken and can’t wait to see you again. Definitely heaven’s gain.”

Reeves, better known as The Young and the Restless’ ill-fated Ryan, and his missus recently welcomed into the world their second grandchild. To mark the occasion, the soap vet expressed his adoration for the newborn and remarked that his son and daughter-in-law’s “desire to raise your children in the admonition of the Lord overflows our hearts with joy.”

Reeves’ better half also made headlines not so long ago when it was revealed that she wasn’t returning to Days of Our Lives as Jennifer but being temporarily replaced by Emmy-winning fan fave Cady McClain (beloved for her work as Dixie on All My Children and Rosanna on As the the World Turns). As happens whenever there is a major cast change, viewers had… feelings on the matter. (You can read your peers’ reactions here.)

