Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

General Hospital actors leave us laughing at — and with — them.

For the second day, General Hospital is preempted due to MLB (major league baseball) playoffs. Unfortunately, we won’t see the show Thursday either, but in the meantime, the ABC soap opera posted a fun video to their social media, filled with hilarious bloopers of the actors’ taping Port Charles scenes, captioned, “What better way is there to wait for new episodes of #GH than with some bloopers? Enjoy!”

Starting us off with a laugh is Steve Burton and Kelly Monaco taping a romantic scene as Jason and Sam. When the scene is abruptly stopped, Burton calls out, “What happened?” Monaco replies, “You’re sweating,” however, Burton one ups everyone and screams, “No kidding, there’s a fire right there!” and follows up with, “It’s been seven years since Jason has had relations.”

More: Popular Hallmark series now airing from the beginning

In another scene, Emme Rylan, playing Lulu, and Eden McCoy as Josslyn, can’t help but laugh when Joss tries to tell Lulu that she arrived at her house, only to find a “guy in there trying to rub the place.” After a burst of laughter, McCoy asks, “Did I just say rub?” Crew members confirm her slip before she exclaims, “I’m so sorry.”

Wait, there’s more! Chad Duell gets a fist in his mouth while playing Michael, James Patrick Stuart calls out a camera person while shooting scenes as Valentin, and Wes Ramsey makes a mess at The Floating Rib after Peter takes a drink of his beer. Plus, Maura West assures everyone that she doesn’t need any help with her lines as Ava, and Coby Ryan McLaughlin gets thrown through a doorway while taping a scene as Shiloh. Watch the full blooper scenes below and remember, we warned you, most will have you joining in with a laugh!

Before you go, take a look at our gallery below to see how well you really know Sam McCall. In there, you will be able to answer 10 questions to test your fandom. And don’t forget, receive your free daily soap-opera fix for General Hospital — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.