Soap opera co-stars react to the happy surprise news.

Soap actress Hayley Erin took her followers and former co-stars by surprise in a new social media post that revealed she had tied the knot. Erin, who played Kiki Jerome on General Hospital from 2015 – 2019, and Abby Carlton Newman on Young and Restless from 2008 – 2010, jumped onto Instagram to wish her partner, Adam Fergus, a happy birthday, and took everyone off guard by referring to him as her husband! She gushed, “Had to pop in and wish my husband a happy day of birth… I f**kin love you man @adamfergus ♥️”

It turns out the newlyweds were on their honeymoon overseas, and Erin extended thanks to the “incomparable” Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare, Ireland, where the scenery was gasp-worthy, and they enjoyed wine, Guinness, and a little skeet-shooting as evidenced by the photos and video she shared.

The soap star’s former daytime colleagues were quick to pop in with congratulations. General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos) exclaimed, “Look how life unfolds !!! So beautiful!!! 💕🙏🏻❤️ congratulations.” Kristen Alderson (Starr Manning) reacted with, “Husband!?! Yay!!! Congratulations!!!! You two are beyond amazing together, so happy for you!” Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers, Young and Restless, ex-Nina Jerome, GH) was also stunned and posted, “Wait What!!!!??? I missed this!!! Congratulations.” Tamara Braun (Ava Vitali, Days of our Lives, ex-Kim Nero, GH) enthused, “Awwwwww!!! Congratulations wonderful woman. I’m so happy for you!” Sofia Mattsson, who plays General Hospital’s Sasha Gilmore gaped, “Whaat?! 😃 Congratulations!!!” Rebecca Budig (Hayden Barnes) was overjoyed and cyber-shouted, “CONGRATULATIONS! So happy for you beauty,” while Eden McCoy (Joss Jacks) was looking to celebrate, and said, “Ohhhhh my god. Is the bachelorette party information to follow?”

Soaps.com congratulates Hayley Erin and Adam Fergus on their marriage!

