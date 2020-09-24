Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

General Hospital alum down on his luck on his birthday.

General Hospital alum Ryan Paevey (Nathan West) can’t catch a break. Back in August, we reported that Ryan Paevey was robbed while staying at the Sutton Place Hotel. His personal belongings, including watches, jackets, and jewelry he crafted for his Fortunate Wanderer business were taken from his room. The hotel’s response was basically to shrug their shoulders and tell him he should have used the safe in the room. Today on his 36th birthday he revealed he was the victim of another robbery, his bike was stolen! He shared the news on Instagram, along with a photo of the bike, writing, “Happy Birthday to me. Someone stole my bike last night… If you’re around LA and see it, drop me a line. The bike stands out… You’d know it if you saw/heard it. Any help is appreciated.” The bike is a 2019 Supercharged Triumph Bonneville Bobber, black, built by Thornton Hundred. It was stolen on September 23 from the Hollywood area.

Anyone who follows Paevey on social media knows how important his bike is to him. He is a self-described wanderer at heart, often taking off on adventures on his bike, shooting beautiful photos he shares on his social media, such as the video below. “Just putzing around taking pictures of a very beautiful place I visited not long ago… Have wanderlust again already.”

His wanderings are also a major source of his gathering raw materials for his jewelry line. He recently shared he was back at work crafting new pieces to go on sale soon. “All kinds of goodies for the next release this Sunday, September 27th at noon PST, including new art and home goods from Kristi Collings. Hope to see you there!”

We here at Soaps.com hope Paevey is able to recover his bike in pristine condition.

