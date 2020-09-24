GH Alum Suffers the ‘Most Heartbreaking Loss’ — But Remains Determined to Celebrate Her Late Father, ‘My Favorite Man in the World’
Image: Jill Johnson/JPI
General Hospital actress recalls her father’s warrior spirit and mad salsa moves.
It’s been a heartbreaking time for General Hospital alum Lilly Melgar as she has had to say goodbye to a beloved family member. Melgar, who played Lily Rivera Corinthos, late wife of Maurice Benard’s Sonny Corinthos, from 1994 – 2003, shared the devastating loss of her father, who died on September 22, with her followers in a post that began, “To my favorite man in the world!!! … the sweetest soul … the man that was ALWAYS there for me NO MATTER WHAT …. you did good daddy!”
Toward the end of her touching tribute to her dad, which included references to his “warrior spirit,” and “mad salsa moves,” she shared, “My ‘cool’ daddy is now basking in the warmth of Heaven,” and thanked him for being “BEST father/grandfather a girl could ever ask for!!!”
Our hearts broke for Melgar’s loss as she opened up to say, “This is the most heartbreaking loss, the most devastating experience …. we will never be the same after this.” To honor her dad, the actress shared two beautiful black and white photographs that she felt embodied everything about him. His spirit certainly comes through in the photos, which you can see in her post below.
Showing support for Melgar, former co-star Benard remarked, “Beautiful,” after reading the tribute, while General Hospital alum Tamara Braun (Carly Corinthos, Kim Nero, Ava Vitali, Days of our Lives) expressed, “Oh Lilly. I am so sorry for your loss. I’m so happy you had such a loving and wonderful father in your life. Sending you tons of love and support.” Close friend Martha Madison, who once saved Melgar’s life, and who plays Belle Black on DOOL, also reached out with some comforting words: “Love you so much! Heaven is a more beautiful place today. Xxo”
View this post on Instagram
September 22, 2020 – 9:13AM – RIP my King To my favorite man in the world!!! … the sweetest soul … the man that was ALWAYS there for me NO MATTER WHAT …. you did good daddy! Your love for us was always felt, evident and a source of strength for us both. Your first born and your baby. We couldn’t be prouder of your warrior Spirit, the humor you instilled in us, the smiles & laughter you brought out in anyone & everyone lucky enough to meet you, your mad salsa moves that keep you alive through all our beautiful memories of watching you in complete abandon to your passion for dance & the MANY hearts you touched through out your life with your charisma, charm and energy that filled the room. My “cool” daddy is now basking in the warmth of Heaven and the beautiful angels who received you. THANK YOU for being the BEST father/grandfather a girl could ever ask for!!! … This is the most heartbreaking loss, the most devastating experience …. we will never be the same after this … the head of our family has left us in this life but we WILL meet again daddy … until then … I will keep on celebrating you and your true essence is engraved in my being until I take my own last breath. These two pics say EVERYTHING about who you were ♥️ @gratefulgirl03
Soaps.com extends condolences to Lilly Melgar and her family at this difficult time.
Feel free to browse the General Hospital cast gallery below. Get your free daily soap-opera fix for General Hospital — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.