The actress is concerned for her off-screen fans — and on-screen lovers!

Nancy Lee Grahn doesn’t just want health to be a priority for her General Hospital character, Alexis Davis, but women everywhere. So she’s teamed up with ABC and Amgen to tackle the topic of osteoporosis on the show and in real life.

The disease causes one in two women in the US over the age of 50 to experience a bone break. And while that issue may not seem sexy, it’s freaking important. “I think because it brings up age, people don’t want to talk about it, so it’s not a conversation women want to have with one another,” she says. “Society is not kind to women about the subject of aging, which is all the more reason we have to talk about it.

“We have to be kind to each other,” she adds, “and look out for each other and not deny our age but honor it.”

Grahn thinks that Alexis is the perfect Port Charles denizen to deliver that message because “she’s a relatable character to the audience.” She also notes that “this storyline is not going to define Alexis any more than it defines the women that have osteoporosis. You still go on with your life, and you’re sexual and vibrant and doing what you do. It doesn’t stop you from being awesome!”

As for what Alexis does, her portrayer jokes that relationships with the alcoholic attorney tend to be hazardous to her lovers’ health and well-being. “Considering she [bleeps] men to death or they turn into psychopaths and get taken off the show, I would say… one should think very [carefully] when they are paired with me,” she laughs. “They should fight against it. Leaning into it usually risks their life or their job. I’m just saying.”

To hear more from the actress — and find out what would happen if Alexis and gal pal Diane wound up in an RV together — watch the interview above! Then, by all means, check out the attached photo gallery, which counts down General Hospital’s 30 greatest characters ever.