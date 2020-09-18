Image: Howard Wise/JPI

From spoiled trust fund baby to mob moll to mother and philanthropist.

Vanessa Marcil debuted on General Hospital on September 18, 1992. That stint lasted until September 1998, but Marcil reprised her role again from 2002 – 2003 and 2010 – 2011, and for a few episodes in 2013. To commemorate the anniversary of her very first day as Brenda Barrett, we’re taking a walk down memory lane on her time in Port Charles.

Marcil burst on the scene as jet setting, trust fund baby Brenda Barrett by barging in on her sister Julia Barrett who had been controlling her finances. Julia forced her arrival by cutting off Brenda’s accounts in an attempt to rein her in, but all Brenda wanted was her money back. She ended up staying in Port Charles, even after her sister left town, and befriended Julia’s then-boyfriend Ned Ashton.

From there, Brenda became close with the rest of the Quartermaine clan and had a fling with Jagger Cates. She went on to become a model, owner of L&B records with her best friend Lois Cerullo (she was also good friends with Robin Scorpio), and philanthropist.

Of course, she’s most remembered for her relationship with Sonny Corinthos, which was filled with a lot of love and even more angst. They did get married once, but not before he left her at the altar during a previous attempt at wedded bliss. It was for her own safety, of course, considering he is a mob boss, but still, the betrayal stung and she had a breakdown. Brenda wasn’t so innocent in their relationship either as she once wore a wire to prove everyone was wrong about the man Sonny was. It went as badly as expected especially when he found out about it.

Though Sonny was Brenda’s great love, she also had a lengthy relationship with Jasper “Jax” Jacks, which ignited the men’s long-standing rivalry, as well as her own with Sonny’s oft-wife Carly Corinthos. Brenda also once married Sonny’s enforcer Jason Morgan, but that was out of convenience. She has a son with the son of the crime lord known as the Balkan and a past with Sonny’s son Dante Falconeri. He helped protect her from the Balkan before he came to Port Charles and even claimed to be her child’s father.

During her most recent return to Port Charles in 2013, Brenda was engaged to Jax, but that ended when he discovered she met with Sonny in secret. Before she left town, Brenda told Sonny she loved him and asked him to leave with her. He denied her and she left alone.

Seven years have passed since then and a lot has happened but Jax is permanently back in Port Charles, Dante is on his way, and Sonny and Carly have been happily married for years. It’s ripe for Brenda to show up to disrupt everything. It could happen too, as Vanessa Marcil recently teased a return on Twitter. In response to someone saying they were glad when Brenda left General Hospital, she said, “I’ve got some bad news for ya.” That of course got fans wondering if she was on her way back as well. If so, it might lead to the reveal of what many other fans have long suspected—Brenda is Dev’s mother.

I’ve got some bad news for ya 😊 https://t.co/NutRsgsnq4 — 🌫Vanessa Marcil (@VanessaMarcilM) August 2, 2020

The General Hospital alum also posted a fun throwback picture of her with Rena Sofer (Lois Cerullo) after a long day of shooting on location in Brooklyn. In her caption, she called her and Sofer “soul sisters for life.” Could her nostalgia be a hint of things to come?

What do you think? Are you ready for Brenda to come home to Port Charles? Tell us below and then look through the photo gallery of General Hospital actors we want back, now.

