“We are soul sisters for life,” the Emmy winner said of Rena Sofer.

Ever since Vanessa Marcil dropped a huge hint that she was returning to General Hospital as Brenda Barrett — read what it was here — we’ve been on high alert, looking for any further signs that a comeback is in the works. And on September 14, we got one — well, it might be one.

The actress, a General Hospital cast member off and on since 1992, Instagrammed a 1995 photo that she had been sent by former co-star Rena Sofer, who played Lois Cerullo, Brenda’s bestie and her partner in L&B Records. (She is now, of course, Quinn on The Bold and the Beautiful.) The image is of the two of them “on the ferry in New York after filming Ned and Lois’ wedding in Brooklyn,” Marcil explained. “We had the best time working together always. We are soul sisters for life.

“Later,” she added, “I moved to Williamsburg.”

Earlier in the day, the Emmy winner was also on Instagram to praise her son, Kassius, and his boyfriend, Ian Ward, for making “80 vegan tacos with homemade shells for [L.A.] law enforcement. We are uniting with the world today in honor of the two officers who are victims of an ambush shooting and in critical condition.

“One [is] a 31-year-old female officer and mother to a 6-year-old,” she continued, “and the other officer just 24 years old. Both officers have only been out of the academy and on the force for one year. They were both sitting in their patrol car when both were shot in the head, neck and other areas.”

News reports say that it’s a miracle the partners survived. But that doesn’t diminish the impact that the incident has had, certainly not on Marcil. “It is bad enough to persevere in barbarism; it is worse to relapse into it,” she wrote. “But worst of all is consciously to seek it out. All of the violence and hatred and our broken systems must be replaced with action based in love and empathy for [people of color], for cops, for women, for [the] LGBTQ community, for children, for all races, for all classes, for disabilities, for mental health, for all political parties, for victim’s stories, for Mother Nature for our very survival. For human beings.

“All of us with breath in our lungs and tears in our eyes,” she concluded. “Let’s stop the violence. Let’s stop the abuse. Let’s stop not listening to each other.”

