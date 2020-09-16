Image: ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

Two Mrs. Ned Ashtons and one Eddie Maine shockingly revealed on General Hospital.

Currently, General Hospital’s Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) could find himself competing for the love of his current wife, Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero), with WSB super spy Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers). He’s no stranger to the love triangle though as 26 years ago today, on September 16, 1994, Ned (Wally Kurth) was publicly revealed by one wife to be a bigamist during a party for his other wife.

At what was Ned’s public wife Katherine Bell’s (Mary Beth Evans) birthday party, his other, more private, wife, Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer), jumped out of a birthday cake yelling, “Happy birthday Mrs. Ned Ashton, from the other Mrs. Ned Ashton.” Party attendee Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) asked a dumbstruck Brenda Barrett (Vanessa Marcil), who helped Ned with his ruse, what was going on. Her response? “The end of the world as we know it.”

Lois proceeded to give Katherine her and Ned’s marriage certificate and then outed Ned as rocker Eddie Maine. Ned ran after Lois as she sprinted from the party and told her she was who he loved. He only married Katherine because she was blackmailing his family, but he married Lois first. Lois wasn’t swayed and hightailed it to the gatehouse to pack her things. Meanwhile, Katherine vowed to have Ned arrested, but Ned countered he had evidence she embezzled money from a past lover, as well as other committed other crimes involving Damian Smith.

Ned and Katherine parted ways and Lois eventually forgave Ned. The reunited couple went on to have a daughter together, Brook Lynn, but when Lois couldn’t deal with Ned’s devotion to ELQ any longer, she took Brook Lynn and moved back to Brooklyn. As for Katherine, she became involved with Mac Scorpio (John J. York), Stefan Cassadine (Stephen Nichols), and Nikolas Cassadine (Tyler Christopher). Her time in Port Charles came to a tragic end when Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) pushed Katherine off Wyndemere’s parapet (for a second time) to her death.

Tell us what you remember about this shockingly fun reveal and then look through other surprise storylines in our gallery below.

