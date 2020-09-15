Image: ABC screenshot

Mike’s passing will change several lives forever!

The past few months have proven to be a difficult journey for not only General Hospital‘s Mike but those who love him. Almost from the moment he moved in with the son from whom he spent years estranged, the clock has been ticking. This week, time will finally run out as family and friends say farewell to the man who has touched all of their lives.

Viewers, too, have found themselves affected by the storyline. Sadly, far too many have been able to relate to Sonny’s situation. As @bethvaletti so succinctly put it after watching the spoiler video promoting this week’s episodes, “This is going to be rough. Could barely get through watching this. So many families [are] connecting with the amazing, heartbreaking storyline.”

As often happens in real life, people are finding out that there’s a difference between believing yourself prepared to handle a situation and the reality that you can never truly be prepared. Certainly, viewers have known for quite some time that ultimately, Mike’s story would not have a happy ending. Despite General Hospital existing in a universe where people routinely come back from the dead and an alien once befriended a little girl, there would be no miracle cure for Mike, no reprieve from the heartache being suffered by Sonny.

So like the people of Port Charles, we’ve all been preparing for the inevitable. We choked back the tears when Stella told the Corinthos family that it was time to say their final farewells. And in that moment, we all felt what Annie Foster tweeted: “I thought I was ready, but after watching this promo and my heart breaking… I realized I’m not there yet!”

But as many of us know all too well, the Grim Reaper does not work on our timetable. He does not offer to come back when we are ready, instead himself picking the moment at which a loved one will draw their final breath. So now, as viewers prepare for the emotional week that’s about to unfold, they should also brace themselves for what’s next. Because as with all soap-opera stories — and life itself — Mike’s end days will only be the beginning of the story.

