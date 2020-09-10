Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

This, she says, is what “real men” do.

Vanessa Marcil, who recently shared a health update, knows that she got one of the good ones in her significant other, to whom she only refers as MC. In a recent Instagram post, the Daytime Emmy Award winner, who played Brenda Barrett on General Hospital off and on from 1992 to 2013, marveled that he “drives the 10-hour drive to see our daughter on the regular, many times after working weeks at a time on graveyard shifts with no sleep and napping many of those nights in the back of his truck. This he does while helping me to pay for our son’s medical, education and never-ending court bills,” she added, hashtagging her post #realmen. “Here he is at the father/daughter dance on literally zero sleep.”

That the actress, whose other credits include enough Lifetime and Hallmark movies to fill a film festival, has a keen appreciation for what a great dad MC should come as no surprise, given her past. In fact, she recently Instagrammed a reminder that “working with Maurice Benard (Sonny) helped me to heal my broken heart over my father not loving me. Hours and hours of free therapy I was gifted through the Brenda-and-Sonny love story — along with three hours of traditional therapy every week for the last 30+ years, and that part wasn’t free.”

Turning reflective, Marcil pondered, “Is it worth it? It all depends on what you want out of this life,” she suggested. “I want change. Live for yourself. Follow your dreams. That is the best gift you can give your children [in my humble opinion] because they will then copy you and go after their dreams one day.”

Only a few days prior, the fan favorite — who recently hinted at a possible return to General Hospital — wished MC a happy anniversary in a post that showed off his, ahem, animal magnetism.

Marcil also posted a short video in which she couldn’t contain her glee over what she described as the “big new goosebumps project I’m working on safely from home. Beyond excited to share with you all soon.”

