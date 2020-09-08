Image: ABC screenshot

Saying goodbye.

In the General Hospital spoiler video for the week of September 7 – 11, Stella Henry returns as Mike’s Alzheimer’s worsens and his health continues to decline. Carly, Joss and Sonny sit vigil with Mike at his bed at Turning Woods and tell him how much they love him. Michael joins them as they prepare to say goodbye to Mike. Sonny promises his father no matter how long it takes, he’ll be there with him.

In a recap of what happened last week, Neil and Alexis reunited, and after a night of making love, Alexis found him dead in her bed. It was later revealed his death was due to an overdose. Sonny took his ailing father Mike to a day at the track knowing he didn’t have much time left. Anna received a phone call from her estranged twin sister Alex begging her to come to Berlin and help her, but Anna decided against it. And Jason and Sam rushed to rescue Brando after he was beaten by Cyrus’ henchmen, who framed Brando for sabotaging Jason’s bike.

Read the General Hospital spoilers to learn who offers Alexis help and take a look at the photo gallery below of Sonny’s greatest challenges over the years. And get your free daily soap opera fix for General Hospital, and all other soaps delivered to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.

Video: General Hospital/Facebook