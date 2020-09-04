Image: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC

General Hospital alum is ready to get back to work.

Bryan Craig, best known to soap opera fans as Morgan Corinthos on General Hospital has lit the internet on fire with a tweet today. The actor posted a cryptic message and stated, “I’m ready to work and up for grabs so who’s it gonna be? @GeneralHospital @YRInsider @BandB_CBS @nbcdays…”

Craig clarified his message to Soaps.com, and though he exclusively confirmed he hasn’t been offered the opportunity to return to General Hospital, or a new job with one of the other soaps, Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives or Young and the Restless, at this time, he expressed, “I’m ready to go back to my roots for awhile in these tough times and as I would love it to be my home of GH I’m very open to exploring the other shows of the Daytime world.”

For those who have been following Craig’s career, he first arrived on the General Hospital in 2013 as the son of Sonny (Maurice Bernard) and Carly (Laura Wright) Corinthos. Morgan’s life involved heartbreak and loss and ultimately came to an end when he was the victim of a car bombing on October 7, 2016. Sonny and Carly were devastated, as were many in Port Charles… The actor went on to play Adam Coogan on Valor for a year before landing the role of Javi Mendoza on ABC’s Grand Hotel in 2019. Incidentally, the American mystery drama was canceled after one season.

Where would you like to see Craig turn up in daytime? Discuss in the comment section… Morgan's death wasn't the only heartache that Sonny and Carly have suffered over the years… Take a look at our photo gallery below of five emotional moments in their lives