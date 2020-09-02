Image: Craig Sjodin/ABC

What? Too soon?

Poor Neil’s body was barely cold, and already, General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn was hilariously advertising for a new love interest for Alexis. “Anyone else [want a] piece of me??!!” she tweeted. “Step right up.

“Mama’s ready for you,” she added, tagging a Who’s Who of the ABC soap’s leading men: James Patrick Stuart (Valentin), Steve Burton (Jason), Donnell Turner (Curtis), Dominic Zamprogna (Dante), Wes Ramsey (Peter), Josh Swickard (Chase) and three of the self-proclaimed man-killer’s former on-screen significant others, Maurice Benard (Sonny), Wally Kurth (Ned) and William deVry (Julian).

In response, Kurth cracked, “… and I thought Ned was having a bad week,” what with Brook Lynn being in the hospital with a slit throat and an unforgiving attitude toward her father.

When a fan pointed out that Grahn had left off her list the one and only Kin Shriner (Scotty), she said pretty much the only thing you can say in a moment like that: “Oops.”

Meanwhile, on InstaGrahn, the Emmy winner showed her followers the expression she’d worn “after reading the part in [the] script where Alexis [bleeps] Neil to death” — and it’s pretty much the same expression we had when we realized that he was actually dead.

“I’m that good,” she added. “Who knew?”

Hey, it could’ve been worse. Alexis and Neil could’ve been like the couples included in the photo gallery below, who made it all the way to “I do,” only to have one of them pass away much too shortly thereafter!