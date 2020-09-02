Beloved General Hospital Emmy Winner Shares First Photos of Her Newborn — Plus, the Special Significance of the Baby’s Birthday

Take a look at our gallery of GH characters we’d like to see back in Port Charles and get your free daily soap opera fix for General Hospital , and all other soaps delivered to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter .

Livingston’s last daytime role was playing Taylor Walker on Days , along with a three-year stint as Liza Park on Tainted Dreams . However, she will always be remembered for her longtime General Hospital character, Emily Bowen Quartermaine, to which she won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2005 for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Livingston and Aldag, who have been married since September 3, 2016, also have a daughter named Colette , who will celebrate her 2nd birthday next week on Sunday September 6. Back in May, the actress shared a pregnancy photo with her husband, their daughter and, of course, the family pup, Buddy, enjoying Mother’s Day on a blanket in the park. “My precious Colette who made me a mother and fills me with such joy…”

We want to send congratulations to Days of our Lives and General Hospital alum Natalia Livingston (Taylor Walker, Emily Quartermaine) and her husband Matt Aldag on the birth of their second child. Baby boy John Huxley Livingston Aldag was born on Monday August 31, which holds a very special sentimental significance to the actress, who revealed in an Instagram post, “Welcome to the world, Huxley!! Yesterday we were blessed by the arrival of our precious son… Born on the four-year anniversary of my dear mother’s passing, he’s made August 31st all the more meaningful.” Livingston shared photos of her and husband Matt with Huxley and went on to express how the whole family misses her mother, Martita, “so much.” Filled with love and bursting hearts, she wished her son, “Baby Hux, a lifetime of love and adventure awaits!”

1 / 10 <p>Now that Kelly Thiebaud is done at both <em>Days of our Lives</em> (where she played Zoey) and <em>Station 19</em> (where she played Eva), there’s nothing stopping her from returning to <em>General Hospital</em> — <em>and</em> putting her character back in the socially-distant orbit of loverboy Julian. “I guess if y’all want more of The Britch,” she tweeted after wrapping her latest <em>General Hospital</em> run, “you will have to <a href="https://twitter.com/kellythiebaud/status/1249812368411906048" target="_blank">harass Frank Valentini</a> [the show’s executive producer] and the writers — it’s up to them.”</p>

2 / 10 <p>When Carly Schroeder passed through town in 2017 for a tribute to on-screen grandpa Lee, we couldn’t figure out how <em>General Hospital</em> let the <em>Port Charles</em> alum leave. Serena’s a legacy character played by an actress who’s as radiant as a sunrise, and she’d fit in beautifully with the soap’s younger set. Can anyone <em>not</em> see her hanging out with Michael and Willow, Chase and Sasha? Oh, put your hand down; we’re going to assume you’re raising your arm because you’d had some kind of muscle spasm!</p>

3 / 10 <p>Sonny’s onetime associate is a real Port Charles rarity: a criminal who’s actually gone to prison and <em>stayed</em> there! But isn’t it time — no, make that “<em>past</em> time”! — for T.J.’s dad to get sprung? He wasn’t even the hired gun whose bullet hit the character at No. 7! And his release would majorly complicate the life of babymama Jordan and her husband, Curtis — perhaps even to the point that he contemplated rekindling the flame that once flickered between himself and Portia!</p>

4 / 10 <p>If we had a nickel for every time we’ve said that <em>General Hospital</em> needs to bring back Rebecca Budig, we’d have, like, a dollar. What? There are a <em>lotta</em> nickels in a dollar! And unlike some of these other returns for which we’re dying, we think that this one will actually happen at some point. It’s not like Hayden was going to dump Violet with dad Finn <em>forever</em>, right? Plus, we can’t be the only ones thinking that there is a lot more gold to be mined from Hayden’s relationship with sis Liz, can we?</p>

5 / 10 <p>Despite how hot under the collar Ava made the former priest, he still always challenged the bad girl to be the best version of herself that she could. Which makes this the ideal time for him to revisit Port Charles and his onetime lover. While scrubbing back in and making amends to Kevin, Griffin could encourage Ava to be honest not only with herself but with her husband of convenience and admit to Nikolas that their marriage is about much more than money and power.</p>

6 / 10 <p>Since Rena Sofer is currently stirring the pot on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> as Quinn, we wouldn’t be able to get her back in the role of Ned’s ex-wife and Brook Lynn’s mother. But we always thought that fellow Daytime Emmy winner Lesli Kay (formerly Felicia on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>) had been perfect for the part that she played in the mid-2000s. So why not bring her back to help Ned whip their daughter into shape — and, along the way, catch Scotty’s eye?</p>

7 / 10 <p>Dead shmead! Port Charles is way too full of zombies for us to believe that Robert’s lost love is lost forever. And the sooner Emma Samms brings her back — along with that trademark, mischievous twinkle in her eye — the happier we (and Scorpio!) will be. First, of course, the actress herself will have to recover; as you may have read, she’s been having <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/575336/emma-samms-long-covid-general-hospital/" target="_blank">a devil of a hellish year</a>. But after that, if she’s game, it should be game <em>on</em>!</p>

8 / 10 <p>William Lipton (Cameron) recently confessed that he hoped <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/575274/general-hospital-stars-talk-nurses-ball-returns-video/" target="_blank">Jonathan Jackson</a> would reprise the role for which he won five (!) Emmys. He ain’t the only one. We, too, want the character’s first (and most recent) portrayer to book a return trip to Port Charles, whether his doing so throws ex-wife Elizabeth’s new life with Franco into disarray, gives sis Lulu an extra layer of support or challenges half brother Nikolas to admit that his marriage to Ava isn’t just one of convenience.</p>

9 / 10 <p>We know. Felicia chose Mac now and forever. We wouldn’t upset that apple cart for anything in the world. It’s done. Settled. But that doesn’t mean that the WSB agent shouldn’t still revisit Port Charles. He has roots there. History. Let him fill in daughter Maxie on just what kind of a fella she’s falling for. Let him lend his special set of skills to Robert on a particularly tough case to prosecute. Let him… oh, now <em>there’s</em> an idea! Let him throw the kind of sparks with Anna that make her rethink her future with Finn.</p>