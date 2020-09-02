Image: Sean Smith/JPI

Robert might need assistance from Holly’s son.

Since the soaps have been back from hiatus, there have been many surprising General Hospital casting reports. The first day, first scene, back, Dante returned. Then, Taggert turned up alive. It was announced Britt is returning. Now, comes word from Soap Opera Digest that Nathan Parsons is reprising his role as Ethan Lovett.

Considering Holly’s death is haunting Robert, it makes sense that her son would reappear. However, since Ethan and Parsons haven’t been seen in Port Charles since 2015, it’s a bit of a surprise. But how will he factor in? Will Robert track him down in his search to get to the bottom of Holly’s death, which he finds highly suspicious? Will Ethan contact Robert with news of his mother? Many fans have always wanted Ethan to be Holly and Robert’s son, not Luke’s. Even though Parsons’ return is expected to be a short one, could it reveal a paternity surprise?

Parsons played Holly and Luke’s son Ethan on General Hospital from 2009 – 2012. He then showed up on occasion from 2013 – 2015. Most recently, Parsons has been playing Max Evans on The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico, and is expected back for its 3rd season. Before the alien drama, Parsons had regular roles on The Originals and Once Upon a Time.

What do you think will happen when Ethan resurfaces? What will this mean for Robert? For Holly? Could she be the next to pop up on General Hospital, alive?