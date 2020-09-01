Images: Jill Johnson/JPI, XJ Johnson/JPI

The Emmy winner may have just pulled off a first in her storied career as Alexis.

We all had a big reaction to Monday’s General Hospital, in which Alexis went to wake up Neil after a night of passion, only to discover that he’d gotten cold feet. As in the kind of cold feet that would soon be sporting a toe tag. But perhaps no one’s response was more hilarious than that of Nancy Lee Grahn, who plays Alexis.

“In 24 years on General Hospital, I’ve shoved [someone] off a parapet — splat — accidentally had [someone] run into my knife and hurl himself off the 21st floor — ouch — ran over more than one [person] — I’m a very bad driver” on screen, she tweeted. “But I’ve never [bleeped someone] to death.

“Let’s see if I can add that to my resumé,” she continued, “after Tuesday’s episode. Stay tuned.”

In 24 yrs on #Gh I've shoved 1 off a parapet. (Splat) accidentally had 1 run into my knife & hurl himself of the 21st floor (ouch) ran over more than 1 (I'm a very bad driver) but I've never $*#&ed 1 to death. Let's see if I can add that to my resume after Tues epi. Stay tuned😘 — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) September 1, 2020

For the sake of Grahn’s real-life romance, let’s hope that Neil is just a really heavy sleeper. She added that “my fiancé, after hearing about today’s General Hospital, has requested to sleep in the guest bedroom from now on.”

My fiancé after hearing about today's #GH has requested to sleep in the guest bedroom from now on. 😳 @GeneralHospital — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) August 31, 2020

Elsewhere in the Twitterverse, former General Hospital star Kimberly McCullough, who played Robin, revealed that she had some catching up to do. “Wait, who is Neil?” she posted before asking, aghast, “Alexis killed her therapist?!?”

Clearly, McCullough has a fun General Hospital binge in her future. While we wait to see whether Neil is really, much less sincerely, dead, perhaps you’ll enjoy reading some other fans’ reactions to the twist and/or perusing the below photo gallery, a collection of images of soap stars like Michael Easton (Finn) and Roger Howarth (Franco) who have scored big in two roles on the same show.