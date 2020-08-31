Image: ABC screenshot

Olivia wants to see Dante.

In the General Hospital weekly spoiler video for Monday August 31 through Friday September 4, it’s a time of high emotion, high drama, and high stakes as Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) tells Ned if she wants to see Dante (Dom Zamprogna) she has to leave immediately, and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is drawn into a kiss with Michael (Chad Duell) as Chase insists that she loves him. Meanwhile, the stakes are high for Carly (Laura Wright), who is haunted by Nelle’s supposed death, and flashes back to her hand slipping from her grasp, and has begun to have nightmares. When Jax (Ingo Rademacher) can’t understand Carly’s stress since Nelle’s dead, Carly questions if it’s actually true and asks, “Is she?”

For those who may have missed what happened between Jax and Carly in last Friday’s new episode, Jax came to the cliffside and warned Carly that the police may not believe her version of events – that she tried to save Nelle – and advised her to say she was knocked out by Nelle during a fight in the clearing and when she came to Nelle was gone…

Be sure to continue to tune in to all new episodes of General Hospital each week and view the General Hospital spoilers to learn who will lash out at Valentin, and who will end up heartbroken. Last but not least, sign up for Soaps.com’s newsletter as not to miss any breaking news, casting, spoilers and more and feel free to view the photo gallery of Dante’s life in Port Charles.

Video credit: General Hospital/YouTube