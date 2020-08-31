General Hospital Leading Lady Emme Rylan’s Daughter Gives Dad the World’s Cutest Makeover
His T-shirt says it all: GIRL DAD, and a great one at that!
You just never know what kind of mischief they’ll get up to at the home of General Hospital actress Emme Rylan (Lulu), Don Money and their three little ones, Jackson, Levi and Dakota. Over the weekend, the couple’s 3-year-old daughter decided to give her father an impromptu makeover.
“She said, ‘Mommy, ask Daddy to let me paint him!’” Instagrammed Rylan, adding that her response was, “Only if you pick the perfect shade of blush, Dakota.” And would you look at that picture? Bless her heart, Dakota is approaching the task at hand with all the seriousness of a longtime makeup artist.
A regular presence on social media, Rylan, previously Lizzie on Guiding Light and Abby on The Young and the Restless, recently shared that she’s shaken up her exercise routine for these strange days in which we’re all stuck. “Getting creative with my workouts now that life has changed,” she captioned a photo of a daunting set of stairs. “I might even say that I’m starting to love these steps.”
No doubt, Rylan is glad for any and every diversion since losing her beloved sister in late July. But her kids in particular seem to be a source of tremendous comfort, not to mention amusement. “These little explorers… make it impossible to not smile,” she posted in early August. “Seriously, it’s impossible… they will tackle you and hit you with stuffed animals until you’re laughing.”
I have no words that seem like enough to thank you all for all of your loving messages. Thank you so very much. ❤️ I’m also feeling very grateful for these little explorers who make it impossible to not smile. (Seriously, it’s impossible… they will tackle you and hit you with stuffed animals until you’re laughing.)
