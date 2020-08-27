General Hospital’s Mark Lawson Reveals to Twitter Followers That He’s ‘Gonna Be Gone for a Bit’
Image: Jill Johnson/JPI
Dang it, we miss him already.
General Hospital hunk Mark Lawson (Dustin) has come to a difficult decision that at one time or another it seems like we all have to make — to #stepaway. “Well,” he tweeted on August 27, “time for a Twitter break. Just can’t.”
But… but… why? His brand of tweetstorm is the sort that we always want to see in the forecast. It’s “too addictive,” said the father of three, “and I can feel it pulling me away from what’s important.”
As a result, he’s “gonna be gone for a bit,” he continued, “minus whatever I post on Instagram filtering to here. May even cut that off.”
Well, time for a Twitter break. Just can’t. Too addictive and I can feel it pulling me away from what’s important. Gonna be gone for a bit, minus whatever I post on Instagram filtering to here. May even cut that off.
Take care of yourself and each other.
— Mark Lawson (@themarkmlawson) August 27, 2020
Ack! Not Instagram, too! Lawson’s posts have been a source of never-ending entertainment. Why, only recently, we got a kick out of the one in which he shared that he was red-faced, feverish and frothing at the mouth. Not because he was sick, mind you, but because that’s just what happens when you work out enough to get a body like Hot Dustin’s. (Apparently, briskly walking from the couch to the fridge doesn’t count as a workout.)
Now we're verklempt. Maurice Benard (Sonny) is gonna have to do a whole State of Mind episode devoted to how to cope when one of your favorites bails on Twitter.