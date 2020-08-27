Image: Walt Disney Television

Now that’s using your head — and your heart!

Looking the way that he does, General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher (Jax) could put on a paper bag and still make it come off like an Armani suit. So we really shouldn’t be surprised by how handsome he is while rocking a face covering made by his and wife Ehiku’s activewear company. (See below for the photo.)

“Outside of work after some more great scenes,” the actor Instagrammed on August 26. “Stoked to be back shooting new shows and keeping things safe.”

It wasn’t just the General Hospital production staff that was working to keep everyone healthy, either; Rademacher pitched in, too. “Ehiku and I donated a bunch of these embroidered masks to the GH cast and crew,” he wrote, adding that the gifts would make even more sense when you zoomed in on the picture to take a gander at the words written across his face. “Stay safe, y’all, and hope you’re all enjoying the new episodes.”

No doubt, the presents were a hit with Rademacher’s peers. Among those who liked his post was leading lady Cynthia Watros (Nina). And Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte) replied, “Save one for me!!!” And having used three exclamation points, you know she was excited to get one!

Unfortunately, since General Hospital returned with new episodes, ratings have been down — though not as much as other shows'.