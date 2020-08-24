General Hospital Spoiler Video: The Ultimate Revenge Could Come With Deadly Consequences

For those who may have missed how Wiley's kidnapping went down in last Friday's new episode, Julian snuck into the Quartermaine estate, chloroformed Monica, who'd been watching Wiley, then quickly ran upstairs and snatched the boy unseen. However, when Julian met Nelle at the pier, he turned the tables on her plan – and she was soon held at gunpoint…

For those who may have missed how Wiley’s kidnapping went down in last Friday’s new episode, Julian snuck into the Quartermaine estate, chloroformed Monica, who’d been watching Wiley, then quickly ran upstairs and snatched the boy unseen. However, when Julian met Nelle at the pier, he turned the tables on her plan – and she was soon held at gunpoint…

In the General Hospital weekly spoiler video for Monday August 24 through Friday August 28, Ned and Olivia are in tears as many await news on Brook Lynn’s condition. The most important question Ned wants to know from Portia is, “Will my daughter be okay, or not?” The Quartermaines and Corinthoses watch in horror as Michael reports Wiley’s kidnapping. And even though Nelle kidnapping her son is the ultimate revenge, her actions could come at a deadly cost, especially at the hands of Sonny Corinthos, who promises, “We’re going to get Wiley back.”

1 / 10 <p>Now that Kelly Thiebaud is done at both <em>Days of our Lives</em> (where she played Zoey) and <em>Station 19</em> (where she played Eva), there’s nothing stopping her from returning to <em>General Hospital</em> — <em>and</em> putting her character back in the socially-distant orbit of loverboy Julian. “I guess if y’all want more of The Britch,” she tweeted after wrapping her latest <em>General Hospital</em> run, “you will have to <a href="https://twitter.com/kellythiebaud/status/1249812368411906048" target="_blank">harass Frank Valentini</a> [the show’s executive producer] and the writers — it’s up to them.”</p>

2 / 10 <p>When Carly Schroeder passed through town in 2017 for a tribute to on-screen grandpa Lee, we couldn’t figure out how <em>General Hospital</em> let the <em>Port Charles</em> alum leave. Serena’s a legacy character played by an actress who’s as radiant as a sunrise, and she’d fit in beautifully with the soap’s younger set. Can anyone <em>not</em> see her hanging out with Michael and Willow, Chase and Sasha? Oh, put your hand down; we’re going to assume you’re raising your arm because you’d had some kind of muscle spasm!</p>

3 / 10 <p>Sonny’s onetime associate is a real Port Charles rarity: a criminal who’s actually gone to prison and <em>stayed</em> there! But isn’t it time — no, make that “<em>past</em> time”! — for T.J.’s dad to get sprung? He wasn’t even the hired gun whose bullet hit the character at No. 7! And his release would majorly complicate the life of babymama Jordan and her husband, Curtis — perhaps even to the point that he contemplated rekindling the flame that once flickered between himself and Portia!</p>

4 / 10 <p>If we had a nickel for every time we’ve said that <em>General Hospital</em> needs to bring back Rebecca Budig, we’d have, like, a dollar. What? There are a <em>lotta</em> nickels in a dollar! And unlike some of these other returns for which we’re dying, we think that this one will actually happen at some point. It’s not like Hayden was going to dump Violet with dad Finn <em>forever</em>, right? Plus, we can’t be the only ones thinking that there is a lot more gold to be mined from Hayden’s relationship with sis Liz, can we?</p>

5 / 10 <p>Despite how hot under the collar Ava made the former priest, he still always challenged the bad girl to be the best version of herself that she could. Which makes this the ideal time for him to revisit Port Charles and his onetime lover. While scrubbing back in and making amends to Kevin, Griffin could encourage Ava to be honest not only with herself but with her husband of convenience and admit to Nikolas that their marriage is about much more than money and power.</p>

6 / 10 <p>Since Rena Sofer is currently stirring the pot on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> as Quinn, we wouldn’t be able to get her back in the role of Ned’s ex-wife and Brook Lynn’s mother. But we always thought that fellow Daytime Emmy winner Lesli Kay (formerly Felicia on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>) had been perfect for the part that she played in the mid-2000s. So why not bring her back to help Ned whip their daughter into shape — and, along the way, catch Scotty’s eye?</p>

7 / 10 <p>Dead shmead! Port Charles is way too full of zombies for us to believe that Robert’s lost love is lost forever. And the sooner Emma Samms brings her back — along with that trademark, mischievous twinkle in her eye — the happier we (and Scorpio!) will be. First, of course, the actress herself will have to recover; as you may have read, she’s been having <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/575336/emma-samms-long-covid-general-hospital/" target="_blank">a devil of a hellish year</a>. But after that, if she’s game, it should be game <em>on</em>!</p>

8 / 10 <p>William Lipton (Cameron) recently confessed that he hoped <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/575274/general-hospital-stars-talk-nurses-ball-returns-video/" target="_blank">Jonathan Jackson</a> would reprise the role for which he won five (!) Emmys. He ain’t the only one. We, too, want the character’s first (and most recent) portrayer to book a return trip to Port Charles, whether his doing so throws ex-wife Elizabeth’s new life with Franco into disarray, gives sis Lulu an extra layer of support or challenges half brother Nikolas to admit that his marriage to Ava isn’t just one of convenience.</p>

9 / 10 <p>We know. Felicia chose Mac now and forever. We wouldn’t upset that apple cart for anything in the world. It’s done. Settled. But that doesn’t mean that the WSB agent shouldn’t still revisit Port Charles. He has roots there. History. Let him fill in daughter Maxie on just what kind of a fella she’s falling for. Let him lend his special set of skills to Robert on a particularly tough case to prosecute. Let him… oh, now <em>there’s</em> an idea! Let him throw the kind of sparks with Anna that make her rethink her future with Finn.</p>