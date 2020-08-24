General Hospital Spoiler Video: The Ultimate Revenge Could Come With Deadly Consequences
A kidnapping and neck slashing.
In the General Hospital weekly spoiler video for Monday August 24 through Friday August 28, Ned and Olivia are in tears as many await news on Brook Lynn’s condition. The most important question Ned wants to know from Portia is, “Will my daughter be okay, or not?” The Quartermaines and Corinthoses watch in horror as Michael reports Wiley’s kidnapping. And even though Nelle kidnapping her son is the ultimate revenge, her actions could come at a deadly cost, especially at the hands of Sonny Corinthos, who promises, “We’re going to get Wiley back.”
For those who may have missed how Wiley’s kidnapping went down in last Friday’s new episode, Julian snuck into the Quartermaine estate, chloroformed Monica, who’d been watching Wiley, then quickly ran upstairs and snatched the boy unseen. However, when Julian met Nelle at the pier, he turned the tables on her plan – and she was soon held at gunpoint…
Be sure to continue to tune in to all new episodes of General Hospital each week and view the General Hospital spoilers to learn who makes a confession, who finds comfort in an unexpected place and which Port Charles resident receives an important phone call – one he might very well have been dreading.