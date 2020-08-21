General Hospital Mom Reveals the ‘Super Sweet’ Way That the Show Made Child’s Play of Baby Wiley’s Surprise Scene
Image: ABC screenshot
A fun, creative way to keep the storyline alive during an uncertain time…
We all are aware that the soap operas are taking extra safety measures when filming scenes for Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and the Restless. Yesterday, on General Hospital we watched as Julian chloroformed Monica Quartermaine, who was babysitting baby Wiley while everyone was attending the Nurses Ball. Before that happened, the camera had panned to Wiley, sleeping upstairs in his bedroom with the kangaroo containing the GPS tracker. However, the scene wasn’t filmed in Wiley’s room at all…
Erik and Theodore Olson, the child actors who play Wiley, were able to safely and comfortably stay in their home for the scene. Their mom took to Instagram and shared a photo and video of one of the boys in his crib and reminded, “Babies are, of course, not allowed on set for safety reasons but we gladly accepted the challenge to film this little clip from home with the direction of @fvalentinigh!”
View this post on Instagram
Surprise!!! Baby Wiley was on today! . . Babies are, of course, not allowed on set for safety reasons but we gladly accepted the challenge to film this little clip from home with the direction of @fvalentinigh ! . . It was super sweet of him because he made sure both Theo & Erik got a stuffed Kangaroo to keep! They love their gifts!! Thank you 😊 . . Can’t wait to find out what happens tomorrow! What are you predictions??
With the help of the ABC soap opera’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, their mom filmed the scene with one of the twins, and in the video she stated, “It’s amazing what an iPhone can do.” She also showed viewers how they painted a little brown triangle on the wall above the crib to make it look as though it was filmed on the General Hospital set in Wiley’s bedroom.
Not only did they get to have this fun experience at home, but each of the boys received a special gift from Valentini as well. “It was super sweet of him because he made sure both Theo & Erik got a stuffed Kangaroo to keep! They love their gifts!! Thank you,” their mom expressed. We can bet there are no tracking devices in those kangaroos!
Like many fans are anticipating, their mom closed out with, “Can’t wait to find out what happens tomorrow! What are you[r] predictions?” Share yours in the comment section and take a look at the General Hospital cast photos in the gallery below. Don’t forget, in order to get the scoop delivered to your inbox daily, sign up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.