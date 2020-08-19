Image: Craig Sjodin/ABC

General Hospital actress is back playing a character she loves.

A week after it was revealed that Kelly Monaco would be returning to General Hospital as Sam McCall, the actress has broke her silence on social media. We saw Monaco return in the Tuesday August 18 episode and she began by thanking all of her fans for their love and support over the past few weeks and stated, “It’s been a crazy year and I feel so blessed, grateful and humbled to be able to continue to do what I love… 20yrs and counting with @ABC.. what an honor!!!”

She went on to acknowledge fellow General Hospital castmate Lindsay Korman-Hartley for stepping in as Sam McCall with a big shout out for… “doing a beautiful job playing Sam. Girl.. you kicked ass. Way to go.Star-struck stay tuned… @GeneralHospital is just heating up!”

General Hospital is currently airing a different spin on the Nurses Ball with the first ever Nurses Ball Telethon. Monaco also noted that the ABC soap opera would be heating up, which could mean many twists and turns for various characters, one being a possible storyline for Jason Morgan that could shake up the whole canvas. Now that Sam has a new parole officer, and doesn’t need to sneak around with Jason, will we finally see them have their happily ever after? It’s likely things won’t be that easy, especially since Sam just had to warn Jason to stay in his hospital bed and not sneak out no matter what. Let’s face it, Jason has never been very good at taking orders, so what often pulls him to the dark side could spell more trouble for the couple.

