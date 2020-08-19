As General Hospital Return Rumors Swirl, Vanessa Marcil Shares an Update On Breast Health
Image: Jill Johnson/JPI
General Hospital alum checks in after annual testing.
Amid rumors Vanessa Marcil could return to General Hospital as her popular character, Brenda Barrett, the actress took time to post on her Instagram account and share that she’d gone for some very important annual medical exams. Marcil put up a selfie wearing a face-covering outside of the building where she presumably had her appointment, and captioned it, “Annual MRI, 3D mammogram & sono breast ultrasound.” The actress, who added in the comments that “We lost my best friend and my son’s godmother in Sept.,” also took the time to ask her followers, “Where are you guys at with your breast health?” along with the hashtag ‘I’m with you’.
About 1 in 8 U.S. women (about 12%) will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime, according to breastcancer.org, which warns that about 42,170 women in the U.S. are expected to die in 2020 from breast cancer. This makes annual screening for breast cancer more important than ever. Screening tests (such as yearly mammograms) are performed routinely on women who appear to be healthy and are not suspected of having breast cancer. The purpose of these exams is to detect breast cancer early, before any symptoms can develop and when the cancer usually is easier to treat.
Marcil hinted about a General Hospital return earlier this month, which had her former co-star, Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) chiming in and got a big reaction from fans of her Port Charles character.
Check out our gallery of General Hospital cast photos below, then be sure to sign up for Soaps.com’s newsletter to get the latest soap news and features delivered straight to your inbox.