Image: John Paschal/JPI

General Hospital actor’s ‘point of view’ has been radically changed.

General Hospital hunk Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) took to his Instagram account to debut a potential new look over the weekend and cued up a debate on the age-old question for the visually impaired of glasses versus contact lenses. Burton, who is a contact lens wearer, decided it might be time to explore the other option, and shared a photo of himself in a good-looking pair of new glasses. He captioned the post, “Well…It may be time to have glasses as an option. Wearing contacts gets old!!!”

His General Hospital castmates were quick to weigh in. Finola Hughes (Anna Devane) gave the look the thumbs up and stated, “It works…” Kin Shriner (Scott Baldwin) teased, “Be careful with glasses next thing I knew sitting on seawall in Fla.” Meanwhile, Maurice Benard, who plays Sonny Corinthos, observed, “Kind a looks like an eagle with glasses.” Not about to let that one go, Burton took it as a compliment and replied, “I love eagles.” The post logged over 12,000 likes, including one from Bold and Beautiful alum Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra), the girlfriend of General Hospital’s Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos), so it looks like the new look is a winner!

The actor also shared a photo of himself and his wife, Sheree, out for an evening walk over the weekend. The pair was looking prettier than ever, and Burton shared how grateful he was to be enjoying the time with his other half.

What do you think of Steve Burton's new look? Would you like to see Jason wearing glasses in Port Charles? View photos of Jason and Sam in the gallery below