“I love you” is just the beginning, people.

You know how when you’re truly, madly, deeply enamored, everything is just… you know, better? Chad Duell definitely does. On August 15, the actor, who plays General Hospital’s Michael, sent a very special birthday message to “this amazing woman,” aka his girlfriend, Courtney Hope (until recently Sally on The Bold and the Beautiful).

“Thank you,” he Instagrammed, “for being such a bright light in my life. I am a very lucky man.”

The feeling is mutual, it would seem. Only a day earlier, Hope suggested on social media that Duell was “my perfect match.” And she was just getting warmed up. “Growing with you,” she Instagrammed, “is what love should be, and good Lord, am I thankful.” (Now how the hell were they gonna get down from there, we wanna know!)

On the occasion of her birthday, Hope got reflective. “Here’s to another trip around the sun,” she posted. “Dare I say wiser? Dare I say more fearless? Dare I say more free? Dare I say more curious than ever?”

Yes. Yes, in fact, she did dare. “Because my life mission has been to embrace challenge… and be joyous on this journey we call life, appreciate the little things and never lose my sense of wonder or my childlike playfulness,” she said. “Life is unpredictable, beautiful, messy, vibrant, crazy, uncertain, extravagant and as my dad always said, ‘It does seem to go faster as you get older, so you gotta just live.’

“I am thankful for where I am, who I am and who’s around me,” she continued. “Here’s to another year, living my best life I know how.”

