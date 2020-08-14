General Hospital Stars Talk This Year’s ‘Baby Nurses Ball,’ Kicking Butt and the Actor Who’ll Return If They’re, Ahem, Lucky
Image: ABC
Female empowerment, new safety rules, and some guy named Anthony Geary.
Victor Dandridge of Wizard World Virtual Experiences hosted several General Hospital cast members for a Q&A on August 14. Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos), Genie Francis (Laura Webber Collins), Kin Shriner (Scott Baldwin), Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie Spencer), Kathleen Gati (Liesl Obrecht), Sonya Eddy (Epiphany Johnson), Lynn Herring (Lucy Coe), and William Lipton (Cameron Webber) came together online to share their thoughts on their recent return, who they’d like to see back on the show, and more.
When asked if they were excited to be back after the months-long hiatus, Lynn Herring said, “We are thrilled to be back. You have to give credit to our producers and the crew and our staff. The logistics to get the show back up under these conditions are hard and amazing and tortuous. But these people are so good.” However, when asked about upcoming love scenes, Herring said they couldn’t talk about it.
More: Maurice Benard’s anniversary tribute to wife Paula
Both Lipton and Eddy relayed how hard it was under the new set rules to resist the urge to hug everyone on set. Zeman explained she’ll be back on set for the first time on Monday and that they have to be tested the day before they have to work. When asked, Eddy assured her co-star hair and makeup are still done for them and the artists wear gloves and masks in a divided room. “I was impressed on how safe they made it for everybody because I’m paranoid,” she said with a laugh.
Of course, the topic of the Nurses Ball came up with Herring calling this year’s event “a baby Nurses Ball” but she thinks everyone will enjoy it. Some of her favorite moments include Stone and Robin doing Romeo and Juliet and bringing in the AIDS quilt. Benard pointed out he doesn’t usually perform because, “Fonzie don’t dance,” but of the song he did perform with Max Gail (Mike Corbin) he said, “I can’t sing but I can act like I can sing.”
More: Carly & Peter the next GH super couple?
As for who they’d like to have back on the canvas, Anthony Geary (Luke Spencer) was a popular answer, which led to Shriner chiming in to joke, “Is this Tony Geary guy we’re talking about, is this the guy who played Luke?…I didn’t care for him much…” Herring misses the characters that gave the audience layers of familial continuity and history like Lila and Edward Quartermaine and Gail and Lee Baldwin. Meanwhile, Lipton would like the character of Lucky Spencer to return. More specifically he’d like to work with the original portrayer Jonathan Jackson because of his musical background.
When asked what they’d like to see for their characters, Lipton joked he’s been waiting for Cam to join Sonny’s “alleged” mob. After years of being the damsel in distress, Francis wants the empowerment storyline they’ve started for Laura to continue where she has an adult job and stands up to Cyrus. Herring followed that up suggesting the women of Port Charles be the crime fighters. “Something about the female dynamic…we team up together instead of being adversaries. We’re actually kicking the guys’ butts instead.” For her part, Eddy would have loved for her romance with Milo to be shown on screen because it involved a plus-sized, older woman in an interracial relationship, elements that aren’t often delved into.
More: Strange post-soap careers for 12 stars
As they wrapped things up, the actors expressed their love and appreciation for their fans, but Francis also had a request. Talking about how lucky they are to still have General Hospital on the air and how sad she would be if the genre were to go away, she said, “I would ask of my fans, how about asking your friends. How about sharing it with your kids. So we can pass this on to another generation.” She also got in a plea for everyone to vote!
Watch the full video of the Q&A above and then look through the gorgeous General Hospital cast photos in the gallery below. For more stories like these delivered to your inbox, sign up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.
Video: Wizard World/YouTube