Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Not even the grave can keep Anna and Duke apart.

In your face, Grim Reaper. Though General Hospital’s Duke Lavery was killed off for the second time in 2017 — third if you count Jonathan Paget — he and true love Anna Devane have reunited yet again. Or at least their portrayers, Ian Buchanan and Finola Hughes, have.

In an Instagram post on August 10, Hughes revealed that she and her longtime leading man had teamed up with fellow General Hospital stars Marc Anthony Samuel (Felix) and Brooklyn Rae Silzer (Emma) to create their own IGTV series, Enter Exit. In the suspenseful trailer, Hughes’ character receives a frantic FaceTime call from Silzer’s — and a dire warning!

Heart beating out of her chest, Hughes then turns for help to Buchanan’s Hugo, who takes a hard pass. “The answer is no,” he says. This, despite the fact that it would appear that Hughes’ life is in danger!

You can watch the full first episode above (don’t worry, you can spare the time — it’s only a little over a minute long!). Meanwhile, reviews are already rolling in. General Hospital alum Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan) cheered that it “looks so good… I want more!” And in less than a day, the premiere of Enter Exit had racked up nearly 12,000 views — impressive!

Hey, since you’re here, perhaps you’d also enjoy checking out the below photo gallery of veteran soap stars like Hughes. You might actually be surprised to find out which currently-working actor has held their role for the most years.