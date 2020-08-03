Image: ABC

Return to Port Charles beginning today!

Eyewitness News reporter George Pennacchio, who regularly appears on the red carpet at the annual Nurses Ball playing an entertainment reporter, interviewed Executive Producer Frank Valentini about what viewers can expect when General Hospital begins airing new episodes today, August 3. As the actors returned to set Valentini told Pennacchio you are constantly hearing, “I’m so happy to see you! I wish I could hug you.” But obviously that couldn’t happen. In order to keep a safe working environment, everyone was tested, and a negative result was mandatory. The show has two experts on set making sure testing continues and safety protocols are followed. Actors where face coverings whenever they are not taping a scene, and social distancing and limiting physical intimacy is the new norm for the time being. “We’re leaving a lot more to the imagination,” Valentini said of the lack of love scenes.

As for what to expect when the show returns, Valentini teased, “The very first few seconds of the show, I think, will blow a lot of the audience’s mind because there’s a big surprise.” The storyline involving Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) father Mike Corbin (Max Gail) battling Alzheimer’s is set to finally be wrapped up in a couple of months. Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) and Michael Quartermaine’s (Chad Duell) custody battle over their son Wiley will also be resolved. Valentini said, “There is a bang and a surprise and a twist and it’s going to be a lot of fun.” And even though it normally occurs in May, there will be a Nurses Ball this year. It will likely look a lot different than past ones due to safety restrictions in taping. “We’re still doing it, and it’s going to be spectacular, and there are some fun surprises,” Valentini revealed.

