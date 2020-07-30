Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

It’s hardly news to us — or anyone with eyes — but beauty runs in the actress’ family.

Jaws dropped on July 29 when General Hospital Emmy winner Vanessa Marcil (ex-Brenda) posted to Instagram a single photo — of her son Kassius Marcil Green. There was nothing especially remarkable about it, except that the 18-year-old social-media influencer is drop. Dead. Gorgeous. In his handsome face, you can see both of his parents, Marcil and her former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate Brian Austin Green.

As our sister site Hollywood Life recently reported, shortly after the erstwhile David Silver celebrated his 47th birthday on July 15, the primetime vet spent what he called a “great day” with two exclamation points with not only Kassius and his boyfriend but also his three boys with estranged wife Megan Fox — Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

Last month, Marcil paid tribute to Kassius on Instagram on the occasion of his high-school graduation. “My son is the first Mexican man in our family to ever graduate from a private college prep high school, to ever go on to college, to ever be an empathetic philanthropist… to be brave enough to choose to be an artist for a living,” she wrote. “I’m certain he is not the first proud Mexican gay man out of the Ortiz/Marcil or Green family, but he is the first man in our family who is free. He lives free, kind, fighting for others and today is a man.” (You can read her full post below. Oh, what’s that? You already are? Fine.)

