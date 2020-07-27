Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

General Hospital star says goodbye to her sister.

General Hospital’s Emme Rylan (Lulu Spencer) shared news on Instagram of the devastating loss of her sister, Lara Behrens, who had stage four cancer. Along with a photo of Lara, Rylan wrote, “My beautiful sister Lara is now an angel in heaven and I know that her precious Riley was waiting for her at the gates.”

Behrens was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and a GoFundMe page was set up in order to help pay for medical treatments in 2019. The message accompanying the GoFundMe page by Thad Behrens explained Lara was a server a Dover Downs Casino at the time of her diagnosis and was uncomfortable asking for help with her treatments that became financially overwhelming. The fund exceeded their $35,000 goal by $5,024. In her post, Rylan expressed her gratitude to those who contributed. “I want to thank everyone that donated to her gofundme page 2 years ago. The money raised made it possible for her to live in comfort in her home and I will be forever grateful for that.”

Several of Rylan’s co-stars, past and present, expressed their condolences under her post with comments of love and support. Michelle Stafford (ex-Nina Reeves, General Hospital; Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless), Bryni Sarpi (ex-Valerie Spencer, General Hospital; Elena Dawson, The Young and the Restless), William Lipton (Cameron Webber), Briana Nicole Henry (Jordan Ashford), Jessica Collins (Avery Bailey Clark, The Young and the Restless) sent love to Rylan and her family.

Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall, General Hospital) wrote, “I am so so sorry for your loss. I can’t imagine what you’re going through, I am sending all of my love and prayers to you and your little ones and your family. Hang in there honey!” While Mark Lawson (Dustin Philips) expressed, “Oh Emme. I’m so sorry for your loss.”

We send our condolences and love to Emme Rylan and her family.